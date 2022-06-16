Subscribe
Alipay+ introduces new service for cost-efficient experiences

Thursday 16 June 2022 14:57 CET | News

Popular integrated payments platform Alipay+ has announced the launch of Alipay+ Unified Payment, a scalable and technical solution to help online and brick-and-mortar merchants collect money through all digital payment methods supported by Alipay+, in an enhanced, effective way.

Alipay+ provides a suite of cross-border digital payments and marketing services, enabling merchants and SMEs to enhance their online businesses and better cater to their global audience. The Unified Payment feature will further help merchants directly reach over 1 billion customers by making payments more flexible and region oriented.

With Alipay+ Unified Payment technology, customers who want to pay online or in regular stores and see Alipay+ as a payment option, can choose from a series of recommended digital payment methods, based on the ones that are locally supported. Brick-and-mortar stores can integrate Alipay+’s latest update by adopting a unified QR code scheme and scan-to-pay services.

Moreover, merchants will benefit from cost-optimised digitalised cashier experiences while, once integrated, Alipay+ will allow merchants to accept all available digital payment methods, including the existing ones and the ones to be introduced in the future. 

