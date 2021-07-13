|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alawneh Exchange partners Nium for international payments

Tuesday 13 July 2021 13:01 CET | News

Global B2B payments company Nium and Jordan-based currency exchange and money transfer provider, Alawneh Exchange have announced a strategic partnership.

The partnership will allow Alawneh Exchange to use Nium’s pay out network in key markets, such as Australia, Canada, Europe, the UK, and the US. Alawneh Exchange operates 40 strategically located branches across Jordan. The collaboration with Nium will roll out in stages, targeting the five major markets as part of the initial phase. 

Nium’s pay-out capability will help Alawneh Exchange to provide:

• B2B and B2B2C cross-border payments in 5 major currencies (AUS, CAD, EUR, GBP, USD) 
• Access to 65 real-time payment corridors 
• Speedy settlements to customers

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, B2B payments, cross-border payments, real-time payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: Jordan
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like