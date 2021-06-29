|
Akurateco to integrate with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services

Tuesday 29 June 2021 15:40 CET | News

Akurateco, a Netherlands-based white-label payment software provider, has integrated with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS).

The company has recently announced that as of May 2021 they’re officially integrated with MPGS, one of the major gateway software providers for banks and merchants. This integration enables payment providers from those regions to start accepting payments va a setting inside Akurateco’s admin panel. MPGS is a payment technology solution provider with a focus on transaction processing prevention.

Akurateco stated that the main goal behind the integration is to reduce time-to-market for both existing and potential customers. On top of that, the company aims to offer customers their preferred payment method and thus, increase the conversion ratio for payment service providers.


