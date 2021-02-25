|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Akurateco, PPRO, RBK Money, Bennupay team up for full-cycle payment consulting services

Thursday 25 February 2021 12:21 CET | News

The Netherlands-based white-label payment software provider Akurateco has revealed its partnership with PPRO, RBK.money, and BennuPay

The aim of this collaboration is to offer Akurateco’s clients a connection to local payment methods, as well as a full-cycle payment consulting for merchants at different stages of business development. 

The company’s integration with PPRO will allow the users of the system to reach out to customers from new regions by offering them preferred local payment methods. With RBK.money, the white-label payment system is now a go-to solution for merchants selling to or targeting the CIS region. The BennuPay integration is meant to help the merchants expand their alternative payment methods list. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Akurateco, PPRO, partnership, payment methods, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like