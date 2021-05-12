|
Airwallex secures EMI licence from the Dutch Central Bank

Wednesday 12 May 2021 14:51 CET | News

Australia-based payments platform Airwallex has announced that it has secured its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from the Dutch Central Bank.

The licence was granted on 30 April 2021 and gives Airwallex access to the European single market. The latest approval adds to Airwallex's existing licences in its core markets, including the UK, the US, Australia, and Hong Kong. With its EU EMI licence, Airwallex will be able to offer to businesses in Europe an end-to-end solution for FX, card issuing, and online payments.

Earlier in 2021, Airwallex announced an additional capital raise of USD 100 million to further accelerate its global expansion, aiming to strengthen its capabilities through product innovation and new partnerships. In Europe, the company continues to invest in growth, with plans to double its team by the end of 2021 and build out its presence in Amsterdam.


