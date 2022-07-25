Subscribe
Airwallex launches online payments app on Shopify

Monday 25 July 2022 15:05 CET | News

UK-based money remittance platform Airwallex has launched an online payments app on Shopify, allowing merchants to integrate a gateway plugin on their online store and accept payments from customers around the globe.

The new Airwallex Online Payments App is available through the company’s payment acceptance offering and includes a wide variety of payment methods, from Visa and Mastercard to UnionPay bank cards. The app also includes over 30 local payment methods (LPMs) across Europe and Asia Pacific, such as Bancontact and Sofort in Europe, or GrabPay in Southeast Asia.

Apart from enabling global payments acceptance, Airwallex customers will also be able to receive settlements in over seven major currencies, including USD, removing the need for additional and costly currency conversion rates and associated fees.

Moreover, merchants will have the option to accept payments directly into their Airwallex multi-currency e-wallet and pay out using transfers or with borderless cards.

