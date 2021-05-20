|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Airwallex launches online card payment acceptance solution in Hong Kong

Thursday 20 May 2021 15:49 CET | News

Australia-based fintech Airwallex has launched its online card payment acceptance solution in Hong Kong.

The online card payment solution enables Hong Kong merchants to receive online payments from users of Visa and Mastercard anywhere in the world and allows them to optimise working capital flow. More than 120 currencies are accepted on the Visa and Mastercard networks.

The service allows merchants to receive the funds directly in their Airwallex in multiple currencies. Airwallex informed that the solution, which debuted in Europe in September 2020, is a further step towards building its own global, cloud-based online payments platform.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Airwallex, Visa, Mastercard, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like