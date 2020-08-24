Sections
News

AirPay FinTech integrates with AsiaPay, allows merchants to drive sales via Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay

Thursday 27 August 2020 12:51 CET | News

AirPay FinTech has announced its collaboration with AsiaPay, a payment gateway in Asia Pacific region.

The reason behind this collaboration is to enable Australia and New Zealand merchants to accept Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay via its network of payment plugins such as Magento, Opencart & WooCommerce, and others, Stock House suggests.

As such, merchants can enjoy various value-added gateway features like MCP, Pay Booth, Payment Link, Recurring Payment, built in anti-fraud solutions etc.


