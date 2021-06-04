|
Agora Pay, PAYSTRAX partner to launch new payment acceptance solution in Hungary

Friday 4 June 2021 15:54 CET | News

Hungary-based payment company Agora Pay has partnered with PAYSTRAX to launch a new payment acceptance solution for the Hungarian market.

The solution will utilise PAYSTRAX’s payment infrastructure and network of payment connections, leveraging PAYSTRAX’s direct VIBER and SWIFT connections to MNB, the Central Bank of Hungary.

With Agora Pay’s new payment acceptance solution, Hungarian merchants can now accept Mastercard and Visa card payments independent of banks. The card payments are accepted with an app on pocket-sized mini terminals, which aim to provide convenience to micro-merchants and SMEs. Utilising Agora Pay’s and PAYSTRAX’s onboarding model, new merchants are onboarded online in 3 days on average, and do not have to pay any monthly or sign-up fees.

The new payment acceptance solution is fully PCI-DSS compliant, and with PAYSTRAX’s Principal Membership License with Mastercard and VISA, it accepts all card types and European currencies, including the Hungarian Forint, which is the clearing and settlement currency.


