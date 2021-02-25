Afterpay, Stripe partner to offer BNPL service for merchants

The partnership allows both new and existing Stripe merchants to offer Afterpay, giving shoppers the ability to pay for items in four instalments. Stripe merchants in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand can now integrate Afterpay. Canadian merchants will soon be able to integrate Afterpay as well.
According to the press release, the two companies are also extending the payment service to ecommerce platforms, with the website building platform Squarespace being the first to leverage the partnership and offer Afterpay to its customers. Squarespace offers the combined integration of Stripe and Afterpay to their ecommerce customers in the US, Australia, and New Zealand. The feature will soon be made available to Canadian customers too.
