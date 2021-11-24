|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Afterpay launches BNPL subscription offerings for American customers

Thursday 25 November 2021 15:27 CET | News

BNPL company Afterpay has announced it will offer US customers payment installments for subscriptions and online services.

The new feature will launch in the US and Australia at the beginning of 2022 and will be free of charge for solvable clients and will include gym subscriptions, online services, entertainment subscriptions, and others. Savage X Fenty, BoxyCharm, and IPSY are amongst the merchants that jumped on board with the initiative. 

Moreover, the American company will grant users the possibility of paying in four installments for pre-ordered items once they ship and even make deposits on custom merchandise.

Afterpay is looking to expand the feature in-store and in other regions such as Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and the UK. The BNPL service counts for over 10.5 million active customers in North America alone and was recently acquired by Square for USD 29 billion. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Afterpay, Square, BNPL, online shopping, acquisition, instalment payments, mobile banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like