|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Affirm raises USD 500 million in series G funding round

Friday 18 September 2020 09:22 CET | News

Affirm has announced a USD 500 million series G round of funding led by GIC, a returning investor, and Durable Capital Partners.

Other returning investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Wellington Management Company, Baillie Gifford, Spark Capital, Founders Fund, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

The company is also introducing an interest-free biweekly payment product for transactions as low as USD 50. As with Affirm’s existing monthly payment options, consumers will never be charged late or hidden fees when using this new product.

When choosing to pay biweekly with Affirm, consumers can check eligibility in seconds, without impacting their credit score or inputting their social security number.

By offering Affirm, our 6,000 merchant partners can drive overall sales, grow average order value (AOV), and increase repurchase rates. In 2019, merchants using Affirm reported 85% higher AOVs when compared to other payment methods, and 67% of Affirm purchases were from repeat users.

To date, Affirm has raised over USD 1.3 billion from investors.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Affirm, pay later, funding, retail, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like