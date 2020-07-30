Sections
News

Affirm, Herman Miller Retail to allow consumers to split their purchase into monthly payments

Thursday 30 July 2020 13:46 CET | News

US-based financial technology company Affirm has partnered with Herman Miller Retail to allow consumers to split their purchase into monthly payments.

According to the press release, by selecting Affirm at checkout, Herman Miller Retail customers can split their purchase into monthly payments such as three, six, or 12 months, based on a schedule that best fits their budget. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront. 

Moreover, Herman Miller Retail joins over 6,000 merchants, for which Affirm is a growth accelerator. Consumers can pay with Affirm on purchases over USD 200 at check out on dwr.com, HAY.com, and store.hermanmiller.com.

Overall, Affirm has offered Herman Miller Retail customers flexibility in payment, which has contributed to increased average order value of purchases across all of its brands.

