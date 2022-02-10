|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Adyen introduces two new tech hubs

Monday 14 February 2022 15:00 CET | News

Payment processing company Adyen has launched tech hubs in the US and Spain, focused on developing new payment technologies.

To help ease payment processing for businesses and online retailers, the company will launch two new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid.

According to a statement from Adyen, the hubs will further the company’s commitment to developing new technologies to meet customers’ payment needs. It also said that it will be hiring for both hubs and would focus on attracting software and data talent.

The payment processor launched in 2006 and handles everything from ecommerce APIs for websites to physical payment portals that accept card and digital payments such as Apple Pay. The company describes itself as a single platform for all payment needs and has worked with institutions like Uber, Spotify, and Casper.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payment processing, ecommerce, API, Apple Pay, Adyen
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like