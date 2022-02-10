Adyen introduces two new tech hubs

Payment processing company Adyen has launched tech hubs in the US and Spain, focused on developing new payment technologies.
To help ease payment processing for businesses and online retailers, the company will launch two new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid.
According to a statement from Adyen, the hubs will further the company’s commitment to developing new technologies to meet customers’ payment needs. It also said that it will be hiring for both hubs and would focus on attracting software and data talent.
The payment processor launched in 2006 and handles everything from ecommerce APIs for websites to physical payment portals that accept card and digital payments such as Apple Pay. The company describes itself as a single platform for all payment needs and has worked with institutions like Uber, Spotify, and Casper.
For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions