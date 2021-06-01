|
News

Advent International agrees investment in Planet to accelerate growth in global integrated payments

Tuesday 1 June 2021 09:37 CET | News

Planet, a global integrated payments company, has announced the acceleration of its growth strategy with a new investment from Advent International.

According to the press release, Advent International has agreed to co-ownership with Eurazeo, a global investment company. Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund, and currency conversion services to merchants in the Retail, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Parking, and Financial sectors. 

Furthermore, by partnering with Planet, merchants enhance their customers’ omnichannel experience, while generating additional revenue from value-added payments services. Overall, Advent International and Eurazeo share a common vision for the business – to accelerate Planet’s existing strategy, deliver new innovations to customers faster, and further develop Planet’s position as a global leader in integrated payments. 

Advent International has an unparalleled track record in accelerating the growth of businesses across the payments and software industries. Worldwide since 2008, Advent has invested approximately 4 billion in eight payments companies and has supported over 40 add-on acquisitions made by these companies.


Keywords: partnership, omnichannel payments solution, merchants, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
