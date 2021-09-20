|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Adobe Partners with PayPal

Monday 20 September 2021 15:33 CET | News

Adobe has teamed up with PayPal to launch a new payment services solution for its Adobe end-to-end commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases.

By integrating payment services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin, instead of having to do the work of integrating with third-party payment providers.

By utilising the PayPal Commerce Platform, Adobe merchants will be able to accept current payment methods, such as PayPal and Venmo, as well as leverage PayPal’s ongoing investment in payment innovations such as support for cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods in the future.

Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of 2021.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, PayPal, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like