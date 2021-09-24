|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ADIB partners with Spotii to launch Buy Now, Pay Later prepaid card in UAE

Friday 24 September 2021 15:11 CET | News

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has partnered with Spotii, a digital payments provider, to introduce the first virtual 'Buy Now, Pay Later' prepaid card in the UAE.

Through this soon to be launched digital solution, customers will be able to make in-store and online purchases with merchants and spread out the cost of their purchases across flexible instalment options with zero financing rates, no fees, and additional costs.

ADIB customers and others can access their Spotii virtual prepaid card via the Spotii Mobile app. The service is free of charge and will allow them to seamlessly load money to their Spotii virtual prepaid card account to fund the cost- free instalment payments.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, BNPL, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like