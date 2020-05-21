Sections
News

ACS to streamline its services via ACI's UP Retail Payments solution

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:24 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has announced that South Africa-based Altron division ACS is using ACI UP Retail Payments to transform its services throughout the African market.

Therefore, ACS, a long-time ACI customer that provides IT services and payments solutions for the telecoms, media, transport, and retail companies across the region, plans to boost its card and digital payments capabilities via ACI’s UP Retail Payments. 

Consequently, the integration will bridge the features and functionalities of its current IT system with next-generation payment-enabling capabilities, IT Web stated.
Overall, the UP Framework behind UP Retail Payments will allow ACS and its customers to drive new revenue by delivering products and services that meet the growing market and customer demands.

Keywords: ACS, South Africa, ACI Worldwide, UP Retail Payments, cards, digital payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Africa
