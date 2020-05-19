Sections
News

ACI Worldwide, Wundr team up to power cross-border payments

Tuesday 19 May 2020 15:34 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has announced that Wundr, a retail payments platform, will power its payments with ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution.

According to the press release, ACI’s ecommerce technology is  integrating digital payments with multi-layered fraud management capabilities, giving Wundr a foundational platform upon which it can build a range of new products and services for mid-tier and large retailers, including instant settlement.

Therefore, through the feature, called UP eCommerce Payments, Wundr gains connectivity to hundreds of card acquirers and alternative payment methods, giving its customers access to a global network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring. ACI’s solution is built using a platform-based, open payments architecture that is available via a single point of integration with a RESTful API.

More: Link


Keywords: ACI Worldwide, Wundr, launch, cross-border payments, instant settlement, RESTful API, open payments, partnership, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
