|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ACI Worldwide to participate in Federal Reserve payments service pilot programme

Tuesday 26 January 2021 10:16 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has announced that it has been selected by the Federal Reserve Bank to participate in the pilot programme for its upcoming FedNow service, a new real-time payments service. 

The programme will support the development, testing, and adoption of the new service. The FedNow pilot programme will enable financial institutions across the US to provide secure real-time payment services to consumers and businesses.

ACI Worldwide will help shape the service’s features and functions, provide input into the overall user experience, ensure readiness for testing, and be the first to experience the FedNow service before its general availability. In the initial advisory phase, participant input will help to further define the service and adoption roadmap, industry readiness approaches, and overall real-time payments strategy.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ACI Worldwide, Federal Reserve, US, payments service, financial institutions
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like