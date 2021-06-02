|
News

ACI Worldwide powers payments innovation for Pick n Pay

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:06 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with Pick n Pay to drive payments modernisation for the South African retailing company.

According to the press release, Pick n Pay will use ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure, validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) omnichannel payments platform, which delivers a safe payments experience to customers across all channels, whether in-store, online or mobile. 

ACI Omni-Commerce will enable Pick n Pay to grow its business and consolidate its technology while simultaneously unlocking new payment capabilities. The solution will provide the retailer with the flexibility to react to new consumer payment preferences as well as increased self-service options.

According to the company's officials, the initiative comes as Africa continues to be fertile ground for payments innovation. Therefore, the collaboration will help retailers in this challenging and dynamic environment, without compromising security and resilience of their core systems. 


More: Link


Keywords: ACI Worldwide, partnership, ecommerce, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: South Africa
