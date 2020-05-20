Sections
8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments

Wednesday 20 May 2020 14:47 CET | News

UK-based fintech GoCardless has announced teaming with integrated cloud

8x8 was looking to transition  its direct debit offering to an online solution that would manage payments across multiple bank debit schemes and countries, to increase their visibility within the business and minimise payment failure rates. The company initially turned to GoCardless to collect its payments from customers in the Bacs and SEPA direct debit schemes and quickly extended the relationship to include payments from Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

8x8 is using the GoCardless API to integrate its payments with Salesforce.com and its billing engine, Gotransverse, to provide a seamless ‘quote to cash’ process to increase efficiency and provide a 360 degree view of payments within the business.




