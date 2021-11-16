82% of Brazilians want more tech payments, according to WorldPay

A study by UK-based WorldPay in five countries has revealed that people find contactless payments easier and that 82% of respondents in Brazil are interested in new tech for future purchases.
The research has found that among the preferred payment methods for Brazilians, first of all, there is an application or a virtual assistant connected to the car, with which you can shop or rent services.
Second comes biometric identification and drone delivery. Some tests are already underway with drones, such as Ambev to deliver beer in Brazil and Domino’s to leave pizzas at customers’ homes in the United States.
Another method noted in the survey is ´checkout only’, where the customer creates an account in the store app and, upon entering a physical unit, can simply pick up products from the shelf, put them in their cart and leave, because the sensors identify them and they make the purchase automatically.
The study also shows that offering multiple payment methods is important to 67% of consumers in the countries surveyed. However, it is more convenient in Brazil: 84% consider it necessary to have more than one purchase option, such as voice command operations, cryptocurrency, and technologies combined with augmented reality and virtual reality, WorldPay notes.
