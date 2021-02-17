|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

7-Eleven Philippines, Plentina partner to offer BNPL option

Wednesday 17 February 2021 15:26 CET | News

US-based digital financial services startup Plentina has entered a strategic partnership with Philippine Seven Corporation, the operator of 7-Eleven in the Philippines, to offer customers a buy-now-pay-later option.

With Plentina, customers can avail CLiQQ Wallet Credits from the Plentina app on a loan and pay back 14 days later. CLiQQ Wallet Credits can be spent in 7-Eleven stores and at CLiQQgrocery.com, 7-Eleven Philippines’ newly launched online grocery.

Plentina employs an all-digital application process and its proprietary credit assessment technology using artificial intelligence to reduce the loan approval time to a matter of minutes. Payments can be made through the Plentina app using GCash, GrabPay, or over the counter via 7-Eleven.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: 7-Eleven Philippines, Plentina, partnership, BNPL, CLiQQ Wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like