|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Zwipe, Mediterranean Bank offer biometric payment cards in Libya

Wednesday 9 March 2022 13:35 CET | News

Zwipe and Mediterranean Bank have partnered to pilot the Biometric Payment Cards solution built on the Zwipe Pay platform, in Libya.

Mediterranean Bank is a medium-sized bank in Libya, focusing on corporates, small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, with branches in major Libyan cities like Benghazi, Tripoli, and others.

The bank is keen to pilot Zwipe’s disruptive ‘single silicon’ biometric payment card platform as it intends on making payment experience seamless and more secure for consumers. Libya is an emerging market in Africa that is seeking innovation in its payment ecosystem with the objective to minimize fraud, corruption and uplift user experience.

As part of this collaboration, Zwipe will train key stakeholders in the bank on all aspects of issuing and managing biometric payment cards. These cards will be delivered by one of the Zwipe certified smart card manufacturers in the region.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, SMEs, biometrics, debit card, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Libya
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like