Zolve develops financial products for US immigrants

Thursday 23 September 2021

Zolve has launched a financial product which will be offering the US immigrants the ability to obtain an FDIC-insured bank account, credit card, and debit card upon entering the US. 

All of these can be obtained without a social security number, in partnership with Community Federal Savings Bank (CFSB).

Customers can apply online in under 10 minutes by providing proof of a valid visa and passport. Zolve products include a credit card (powered by Mastercard) with 0% APR for the first six months, no application fee, and no foreign transaction fees; a deposit account with no minimum balance requirements; and mobile banking app.


Keywords: product launch, neobanks, mobile banking, credit card
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
