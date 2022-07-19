Subscribe
News

Zimpler expands to Norway

Tuesday 19 July 2022

Sweden-based fintech Zimpler has expanded to Norway.

Following Sweden, Finland, Germany, Estonia, The Netherlands, Latvia, and Lithuania, Norway becomes the eighth market to offer Zimpler’s account-to-account payments solutions.

The first merchant in Norway to go live using Zimpler is Scandinavian Travel Group, which is currently integrated with Zimpler in Sweden and Finland, through Vitec Travelize. Following this launch, Zimpler will continue to focus its efforts on expanding in the Norwegian market, especially in segments such as travel, ecommerce, and financial service. Zimpler will offer wide bank coverage in Norway, and customers will be identified through their own verification system called BankID.

Launching in Norway is a part of Zimpler’s ongoing geographical and product expansion plan, which is particularly focused on the Nordics. In 2021, entry into new verticals and markets fueled Zimpler’s growth, and the company marked a 176% increase in transaction volumes, and a 134% increase in revenue year-on-year.


