Zenus Bank extends Visa partnership by rolling out Visa Infinite debit card

Visa’s officials said that in the long run, this partnership will allow them to expand their infrastructure for enabling digital payments in the Latin American and Caribbean region, by offering a Banking-as-a-Service platform to distribute payment credentials in an agile, convenient, and secure way – via companies whose main business is not banking.
For people in over 46 countries this means they can now easily apply remotely for a true US bank account online, be issued with a virtual Visa Infinite debit card and receive a physical card in under 10 days.
The Visa Infinite card is usually available as a credit card, but Zenus offers it as a debit card. This gives Zenus’ clients access to the benefits and purchase protection offered by Visa.
Key benefits of this card are:
Travel better: Mixes safety and travel by offering high levels of protection to luggage;
Buy with confidence: Takes the worry out of buying online or getting the best price. From price and purchase protection to extended warranties, Zenus has that covered;
More luxury: Zenus card add value to one’s lifestyle, with their range of exclusive services.
Zenus is an independent US digital bank, founded in 2019, that is taking banking beyond borders. Giving people and businesses worldwide access to the security, freedom, and convenience of US banking.
