News

Zeeco taps Salt Edge's technology to calculate carbon emissions

Friday 5 June 2020 11:55 CET | News

New Zealand-based fintech Zeeco has teamed up with Salt Edge, a company offering open banking solutions, to access users’ bank data and automate eco-contributions.

Zeeco is an app that lets users shop carbon free anywhere. By connecting directly to the users’ bank feed Zeeco can calculate the carbon footprint of everyday purchases like food, clothing, and travel, and allow users to offset the emissions automatically by supporting global reforestation through the non-profit organisation Eden Reforestation Projects.

According to the official press release, through Salt Edge Partner Program, Zeeco can get access to open banking channels of UK and EU banks in a PSD2 compliant way, without acquiring an account information licence.

As in addition to New Zealand and Europe, Zeeco plans to launch in other regions of Australasia and then US.


