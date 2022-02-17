|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Yapily launches Open Banking solution on AWS Marketplace

Thursday 17 February 2022 15:02 CET | News

Open Banking infrastructure provider Yapily has launched its first listing on AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue featuring more than 12,000 products and services.

The collaboration brings wider access to Yapily’s next-generation financial data and payment initiation solutions for customers already using AWS cloud services. This will enable businesses across Europe to develop more innovative and personalised experiences for their customers.

Yapily’s sandbox credentials allow developers using AWS the opportunity to test data and potential customer flows before proceeding to a live environment. Over the coming months of 2022, Yapily will be implementing a roadmap of additional features onto AWS Marketplace to further enhance its data and payment solutions for cloud-based customers.

Yapily currently enables its customers to connect to more than 1,600 banks across 17 countries, and recently completed a USD 51 million Series B funding round to accelerate its growth across Europe and other global markets.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Yapily, Amazon, partnership, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like