Yapily announces strategic partnership with Ozone API

Tuesday 15 September 2020 12:44 CET | News

Open Banking solutions provider Yapily has announced a strategic partnership with Ozone API, the API standards-based platform, to enable banks and financial institutions to accelerate their adoption of Open Banking. 

Through this partnership, Yapily and Ozone API will provide banks with the infrastructure to play on both sides of the Open Banking ecosystem. Delivering standard-based APIs to provide a platform for developers and access to technical enterprise connectivity platform in Europe to power their own propositions. This will enable banks and financial institutions to build and launch financial products customers want to use, while ensuring they are using the highest quality performing APIs. 

By joining forces, the fintechs have created an ecosystem that enables banks to monetise Open Banking; one where they can build services that will retain customers and generate new revenue streams. 

The partnership aims to expose a better API world that banks, financial institutions and third party providers can connect to, enabling them to ramp and scale as we enter a post-Covid world. 

 


