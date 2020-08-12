Sections
News

Yapily, American Express to enable Open Banking payments across Europe

Wednesday 12 August 2020 14:08 CET | News

Open Banking infrastructure provider Yapily has announced an agreement with American Express to assist in delivering its Pay with Bank Transfer payment initiation service across Europe. 

The agreement will enable American Express to reach new markets with its open banking payment product, increasing the benefits offered to its merchant customers.

Pay with Bank Transfer will use Yapily’s open API to gain bank coverage across selected European markets over the coming months. 

With Yapily’s API operating invisibly behind the scenes, American Express remains in full control of the user interface and experience - meaning end users are taken through the Pay with Bank Transfer payment journey, with no interruptions or Yapily redirects. 

Facilitated by Yapily’s European open banking platform, Pay with Bank Transfer will make full use of biometric authentication and instant payment APIs where available to ensure faster payments for merchants.


