WIWIN develops sustainable evaluation system for crowd-investing projects

Friday 4 November 2022 15:39 CET | News

Germany-based investment platform WIWIN has announced developing a sustainable evaluation system "WIWIN Impact Scoring" for crowd-investing projects.

 

The evaluation system shows in a uniform way how sustainable the crowd investing projects offered via WIWIN are. In this way, the company enables investors to make more well-founded investment decisions. WIWIN developed the "WIWIN Impact Scoring" together with a professor of Management and Sustainability at the EBS University of Economics and Law, who has also been an associated member of the WIWIN Advisory Board since 2021.

According to a WIWIN representative, sustainability has developed into a mega trend in financial investments, yet unfortunately, most of the investment products labeled green are not green. The platform now aims to provide more transparency in green investments with WIWIN Impact Scoring.

Complex factors are reduced into a single value

At WIWIN, private individuals have the opportunity to invest in three different project categories via crowd investing: renewable energy projects, sustainable real estate, and start-ups with a green business model. The investment platform has defined six evaluation dimensions for each of these three project categories, which provide differentiated information about the sustainable impact of the corresponding project. In the “Renewable Energies” project category, for example, these are the evaluation dimensions “Location”, “Project Type”, “Contribution to the Energy Transition”, “Involvement”, “Corporate Purpose” and “Product”.

Calculation of the value

To calculate the score of the individual evaluation dimensions, up to three qualitative or quantitative indicators are examined. As a WIWIN representative explains, the six scores of the evaluation dimensions result in an aggregated overall score for each project, which is calculated using a scale represented from 0 to 100. The individual scores of the evaluation dimensions are presented visually as an impact map for each project, which is intended to serve as an additional decision-making aid for our investors.

For the development of the WIWIN Impact Scoring, the WIWIN team analysed scientific standards and benchmarks relating to the topic of sustainability assessment and interviewed experts from the fields of energy-efficient real estate, project planning for renewable energies and sustainable corporate development.

Difficulty calculating sustainability 

The WIWIN team cooperated with professor Julia Hartmann to develop the WIWIN Impact Scoring. According to the professor, quoted in the WIWIN press release, the area of ​​sustainability has an incredible number of facets which makes it difficult for investors to make a well-founded investment decision. The WIWIN Impact Scoring aims to take a complex issue and condense it into a single value with the help of indicators that are suitable for the project categories, which can then be compared with other projects.


More: Link


