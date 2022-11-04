WIWIN develops sustainable evaluation system for crowd-investing projects

The evaluation system shows in a uniform way how sustainable the crowd investing projects offered via WIWIN are. In this way, the company enables investors to make more well-founded investment decisions. WIWIN developed the "WIWIN Impact Scoring" together with a professor of Management and Sustainability at the EBS University of Economics and Law, who has also been an associated member of the WIWIN Advisory Board since 2021.
The WIWIN team cooperated with professor Julia Hartmann to develop the WIWIN Impact Scoring. According to the professor, quoted in the WIWIN press release, the area of sustainability has an incredible number of facets which makes it difficult for investors to make a well-founded investment decision. The WIWIN Impact Scoring aims to take a complex issue and condense it into a single value with the help of indicators that are suitable for the project categories, which can then be compared with other projects.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions