Vyne shuts down operations in the UK

Wednesday 29 January 2025 10:14 CET | News

Vyne, a UK-based account-to-account payment fintech, has announced its plans to shut down operations in the region as of April 2025. 

According to a statement posted on the Vyne website, the company decided to halt its operations in the UK effective 22 April 2025 based on a wider global strategy adopted by its shareholders. Additionally, Vyne underlined that the move reflects the broader plan to focus on markets where the company’s technology can have the most impact and expansion.

Vyne halts operations in the UK as of April 2025

The new shareholder that Vyne mentioned is Tarabut, which acquired the company back in September 2024. At that time, the deal was approved by both the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and aimed to support Tarabut in scaling its ability to provide faster and more interconnected financial solutions across the MENA regions and globally. The acquisition was officially finalised on 1 August 2024 and focused on solidifying Tarabut’s position in the industry before the implementation of new regulations for Payment Initiation Services in Saudi Arabia and Open Finance in the UAE.

Supporting merchants to develop Open Banking-based payment services, Vyne currently has 46 employees in the UK, according to PitchBook. When asked to comment regarding possible job losses, a representative from Vyne refused to discuss the matter. At the time when Tarabut purchased Vyne, the company did not declare any plans for Vyne in the UK, however, it mentioned integrating Vyne’s technology into Tarabut’s operations across the Middle East, starting with Bahrain and scaling to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as Open Banking regulation evolves.

Other news on Vyne

Just a few months before the deal with Tarabut, Vyne teamed up with Keyloop to support automotive dealers and their customers to pay and get paid with an alternative and optimised payment method enabled by Open Banking. Through this collaboration, customers were set to be able to pay deposits, parts and servicing, and full payments directly from their mobile banking app or online banking. The initiative came as part of Vyne’s ongoing commitment to make Open Banking-enabled account-to-account payments accessible.

Source: Link


Keywords: Open Banking, digital banking, Open Banking payments, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Vyne
Countries: United Kingdom
