|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Vouchr launches eGreetings via Zelle

Tuesday 12 January 2021 11:04 CET | News

Zelle has partnered with Vouchr, a fintech company that provides a SaaS platform that transforms the sending of digital P2P money into an interactive and media-rich message.

US Bank is the first Zelle bank to roll out the service allowing its customers to send cash gifts, in a meaningful interaction rather than simply receiving the dollar amount, according to the official press release.

Financial institutions and P2P network providers can support the customer experience of their users via this type of announcement. For example, with Zelle, the eCards are available to FI customers for free and are easy to include when sending money within a mobile banking app. Users can express themselves through more than 60 use cases of events, occasions, holidays, and emotions. All in all, through Vouchr, consumers can send and receive money in a personalised and engaging manner.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: P2P network, mobile payments, mobile banking app, P2P payments, US Bank, Zelle, real-time payments, eCards, Vouchr, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like