Volt raises USD 23.5 mln to build global instant payments network

Friday 18 June 2021 12:38 CET | News

Open payments gateway Volt has raised a USD 23.5 million Series A to fund expansion into new territories and build out its global instant payments footprint, says the official press release.

The investment round, was led by EQT Ventures. Existing investors Augmentum Fintech PLC and Fuel Ventures also participated in the round, alongside several angel investors with extensive payments industry experience and influence. Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5,000 banks across the UK and EU, and is forging the path by bringing together new generation account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure to a single point of access.

Across the globe, merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) are prioritising instant payments in their expansive ecosystems. There are 58 countries around the world rolling out their new instant payment schemes, with companies across the globe embracing a new more digital way of working. Volt’s intelligent platform translates and operationalises the real-time payments infrastructure, creating a flexible and scalable solution, and delivering a unified experience for Merchants and Payment Service Providers.


Keywords: Open Banking, Volt, investment, instant payments, account-to-account payment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
