Volksbanks and Raiffeisenbanks introduce products on Raisin's Weltsparen platform

Customers of cooperative institutes have already previously been able to use the offers of the Weltsparen platform. Now, for the first time, two Volks- and Raiffeisenbanks are offering their own products on the fintech Raisin's platform, as the company has announced. In addition to the Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Regensburg-Schwandorf, the Volksbank Rhein-Ruhr is also involved. Both offer a fixed-term deposit for one year with the current interest rate is 2.25%.
Fixed-term deposit interest depends on the key interest rate and the deposit rate of the European Central Bank (ECB). At WeltSparen, users currently receive up to 4.50% interest p.a. on their fixed deposit. Users can register for free on WeltSparen and after authentication via PostIdent or VideoIdent, WeltSparen opens a personal clearing account with WeltSparen's service bank. Customers can choose the best fixed-term deposit account from Raisin’s offers and transfer the desired amount from their reference account to the WeltSpar account.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions