Volksbanks and Raiffeisenbanks introduce products on Raisin's Weltsparen platform

Thursday 13 April 2023 15:12 CET | News

Two Volks- and Raiffeisenbanks have announced offering products via the Weltsparen platform. 

Customers of cooperative institutes have already previously been able to use the offers of the Weltsparen platform. Now, for the first time, two Volks- and Raiffeisenbanks are offering their own products on the fintech Raisin's platform, as the company has announced. In addition to the Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Regensburg-Schwandorf, the Volksbank Rhein-Ruhr is also involved. Both offer a fixed-term deposit for one year with the current interest rate is 2.25%.

Aim of the partnership

In times of rising refinancing costs, the cooperative banks can thus diversify their sources of financing at reasonable costs. According to a Raisin representative, in times of rising refinancing costs, the cooperative banks can now diversify their sources of financing at a reasonable cost. As stated by a representative of the Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Regensburg-Schwandorf, this was also one of the main reasons for the bank. 

As a regional cooperative bank, they want to offer their customers both personal and digital tailor-made solutions, from the granting of loans to asset accumulation and pension and security issues to the financing and brokerage of real estate. The cooperation with Weltsparen enables them to obtain the necessary liquidity from a broader investor base. Raisin did not want to name a sum that the two new product suppliers could count on for refinancing. 

Weltsparen’s crypto offer

With Weltsparen, users can invest strategically and long-term in a crypto portfolio. Customers can buy and hold without tactical trading, short-term speculation, or active management. Raisin enables cryptocurrencies to be available as a buy-and-hold portfolio with a long-term investment horizon. While cryptocurrencies are characterised by strong price fluctuations, Raisin’s crypto portfolios are reset to their original composition on a quarterly basis (rebalancing). Users can create a monthly savings plan and start saving with their crypto portfolio from as little as EUR 50 per month, this way users can participate in the crypto market without manual administration.

Raisin’s fixed deposit features

Fixed-term deposit interest depends on the key interest rate and the deposit rate of the European Central Bank (ECB). At WeltSparen, users currently receive up to 4.50% interest p.a. on their fixed deposit. Users can register for free on WeltSparen and after authentication via PostIdent or VideoIdent, WeltSparen opens a personal clearing account with WeltSparen's service bank. Customers can choose the best fixed-term deposit account from Raisin’s offers and transfer the desired amount from their reference account to the WeltSpar account.


