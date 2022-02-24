|
Volante gets investment from BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane

Thursday 24 February 2022 15:04 CET | News

Volante Technologies, a global player in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it received additional growth funding from BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane.

By partnering with Volante, Poste Italiane was able to add to its payments modernization program, including its Open Banking platform, enabling SEPA instant payments and providing a new gateway to traditional interbank networks. The company will continue its collaboration journey with Volante as an investor and a customer.

The additional investment will help Volante to deepen collaboration with existing clients and increase the breadth of its ecosystem partnerships. Volante will also expand its roadmap with new cloud Payments as a Service (PaaS) offerings. More so, it will speed up the time to market for novel payments modernization and digital transformation solutions based on its low-code platform capabilities.


Keywords: partnership, funding, instant payments, SEPA, Open Banking
