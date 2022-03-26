Vivid updates app to offer Spanish IBAN, savings plans, and cashback program

Customers will no longer have to declare their account abroad in their income tax return if their average balance or maximum total value exceeds the legal thresholds. Local IBANs in Spain are available to all newly registered users from 17 March 2022, while Vivid is working to provide solutions for customers who currently have a German IBAN and wish to switch to a Spanish one.
Vivid has also updated its ‘cashback’ service, meaning that customers will receive even more refunds of what they spend on their purchases, going from a refund of 0.1% to 1% on all card payments made by Vivid Prime customers. Customers on the Standard plan will now receive a 0.2% return on all card payments, while Prime customers will continue to receive a 3% cashback on payments in restaurants outside the European Economic Area. Currently, the fintech has 100,000 users in Spain a year after launching its services in the country.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions