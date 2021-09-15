|
vivid expands cashback program

Wednesday 15 September 2021 09:30 CET | News

Germany-based fintech Vivid has announced expanding their cashback programme and opening it up to all customers.

Previously, this was only available to Prime members. However, differences still exist between the account types. Standard customers can only receive cashback up to EUR 20 per month. Prime members, on the other hand, have the chance to secure up to EUR 100 cashback per month. In addition, according to the company, they should get access to more offers.


