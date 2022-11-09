Subscribe
Vitamin launches investment tool 

Monday 14 November 2022 14:42 CET | News

Germany-based female finance fintech Vitamin has announced the launch of an investment tool.

 

According to the Vitamin press release, women are still more cautious than men when it comes to investing. While almost every fourth man invests in shares, equity funds or share-based ETFs, only every eighth woman does so. Vitamin is now enabling its users to invest in sustainable ETF portfolios. As stated by a Vitamin representative, women should not be discouraged from taking an active role in their finances and independence.

Start with small amounts

The Berlin fintech aims to offer individual orientation to its users. Questionnaires lead users step-by-step to their tailor-made investment plan, which consists exclusively of sustainable ETFs and is put together by financial experts. These introductory questionnaires help users to better understand their risk tolerance and their financial and investing experience. Based on their financial profile, Vitamin will suggest two ETF investment plans for them to choose between, and customers can select either a monthly savings plan or a one-time payment. With Vitamin there is no minimum amount here and users can invest any amount wanted.


Costs and flexibility
Vitamin charge an annual fee of 0.6% for creating and monitoring your investment plan. The ETFs in their investment plans have an annual expense of 0.2%. However, the learning content and the opportunity to speak to Vitamin’s financial experts is free of charge for users. Customers can always change their investment amount and pause their investments at any time.

Financial education

Vitamin is also offering users a free online master class in which financial experts are available for individual questions as part of bookable coaching sessions. According to Verena Pausder, a long-term Vitamin supporter and entrepreneur quoted in the press release, low-threshold digital offers are essential if the aim is to achieve a better level of education in Germany in the long term, which also applies to the topic of women and finance. In 2023, Vitamin wants to focus its investment tool even more on the individual goals of women and further expand the learning opportunities.

Vitamin’s aim

Vitamin's vision is a strong financial future for all women. The startup has set itself the task of offering women the necessary know-how and the tools needed to confidently take care of finances, savings, and investment goals. Vitamin relies on a combination of different learning formats, useful tools and investment opportunities. Vitamin is supported by investors Cavalry Ventures, Berlin Ventures, Segenia Capital, and Vista Ventures, amongst many others.


Keywords: product launch, online banking, banking, investment, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Vitamin
Countries: Germany
Vitamin

