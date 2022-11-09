Vitamin launches investment tool 

According to the Vitamin press release, women are still more cautious than men when it comes to investing. While almost every fourth man invests in shares, equity funds or share-based ETFs, only every eighth woman does so. Vitamin is now enabling its users to invest in sustainable ETF portfolios. As stated by a Vitamin representative, women should not be discouraged from taking an active role in their finances and independence.
The Berlin fintech aims to offer individual orientation to its users. Questionnaires lead users step-by-step to their tailor-made investment plan, which consists exclusively of sustainable ETFs and is put together by financial experts. These introductory questionnaires help users to better understand their risk tolerance and their financial and investing experience. Based on their financial profile, Vitamin will suggest two ETF investment plans for them to choose between, and customers can select either a monthly savings plan or a one-time payment. With Vitamin there is no minimum amount here and users can invest any amount wanted.
Costs and flexibility
Vitamin's vision is a strong financial future for all women. The startup has set itself the task of offering women the necessary know-how and the tools needed to confidently take care of finances, savings, and investment goals. Vitamin relies on a combination of different learning formats, useful tools and investment opportunities. Vitamin is supported by investors Cavalry Ventures, Berlin Ventures, Segenia Capital, and Vista Ventures, amongst many others.
