Virgin Money, Strands roll out Money Management to help SMEs

Friday 23 October 2020 14:40 CET | News

UK-based bank Virgin Money has partnered with Strands to launch a free, full money management package to support small business customers with their financial operations.

In partnership with fintech Strands, the bank and Mastercard issuer will aim Money Management at empowering small business owners with under GBP 1 million annual turnover to take control of their finances. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the new digital platform, Money Management, provides a personalised banking experience allowing Virgin Money’s Business Current Account customers to make more informed financial decisions.

The free tool is accessed through the Bank’s online desktop business platform and is underpinned by 24-hour chat support with a dedicated web team, to help customers manage their accounts, according to the official press release.


Keywords: Virgin Money, product launch, Money Management, SMEs, UK, small business, financial operations, fintech, Strands, bank, Mastercard
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
