|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

VibePay to offer Open Banking possibilities to consumers

Thursday 25 February 2021 09:36 CET | News

VibePay has announced it is bringing together AISP and PISP, using its ability to apply Open Banking technology and take it to consumers.

VibePay users can now connect their bank accounts to the app, giving them the possibility to view all their balances, transactions, and make payments in one place, regardless of who they bank with.

VibePay users can now:

  • Connect their UK bank accounts to the app, 

  • Receive push notifications to get updates on payments including salaries and payments from customers, friends and family

  • Take control of regular direct debits by having a view of any changes to upcoming payments, across all of their accounts at the same time.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: VibePay, mobile payments, Open Banking, mobile banking, AISP, PISP
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like