News

Venture Investment Fund invests in APIBank

Friday 8 January 2021 14:18 CET | News

The Russian-Belarusian Venture Investment Fund has invested 120 million rubles in APIBank

The Russian-Belarusian venture capital fund became the first foreign investor of APIBank. As a result of the transaction, which was carried out in the form of a convertible loan, the startup received 120 million rubles.

APIBank creates embedded financial instruments, responding to business inquiries for complex, hybrid banking products. Service aggregators, for example, need not only to open an account for performers, but also to register them as self-employed and ensure a secure transaction between them and the customer - and all this in their personal account. 

APIBank standardises the data exchange process between banks and non-financial companies. In fact, the platform becomes a "one window" through which not only a bank can work with different companies, but also companies with different banks through a single interface.


More: Link


