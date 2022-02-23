Vanguard launches digital investment service in Germany

US-based asset manager Vanguard has launched its digital asset management solution in Germany.
The “Vanguard Invest” service, is intended to offer investors an investment portfolio tailored to their risk profile. In-house equity and bond funds are used, which reflect the performance of stock market indices. With the investment service, Vanguard takes care of the monitoring and adjustment of the portfolio in order to reflect the defined investment strategy.
According to a Vanguard representative, the company deliberately avoids the term "robo advisor", seeing as they don't see themselves as such due to the fact Vanguard does not have robots working for them. Vanguard charges a 0.65% service fee for digital wealth management and an additional average of 0.15% in fund fees. The minimum investment amount is EUR 5000 and savings plans are possible from EUR 25 per month.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions