UP2INVEST and CrossLend launch pension fund investment solution

UP2INVEST’s fund UP2 German Opportunity Fund 1 (GOF1) invests in venture capital and private equity in the DACH region through selected target fund managers. CrossLend is a fintech company offering credit asset transactions technologies. UP2INVEST, CrossLend, and Germany-based private bank M.M.Warburg created a securitisation solution for pension funds, which took 2 months to design and implement.
This solution aims to have a clear risk/return profile through balanced asset allocation in the PE/VC segments and acquisition within the regulatory framework of a pension fund. In line with the fund conditions of the GOF1, CrossLend has issued a registered bond with a similar term via a special purpose vehicle. The funds invested are available to the GOF1 master fund for target fund investments in German medium-sized companies and start-ups.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions