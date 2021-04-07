|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Unity One Credit Union partners with Finastra

Wednesday 7 April 2021 15:32 CET | News

Finastra has announced that US-based Unity One Credit Union has gone live on Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking, according to the official press release. 

Now, members will have the ability to access all aspects of their banking relationship, through a single digital banking channel. With Fusion Digital Banking, Unity One is able to provide its members with innovative digital services that let them bank the way they want. The credit union is enhancing its digital channel with Allied Bill Payment, through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud developer platform and marketplace for financial solutions, to pay and manage bills from the digital application. 

With the capability of personalisation and access to funds and services, the credit union’s members will enjoy the benefits of branch-banking in their pocket.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital banking, partnership, Finastra
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like