Union Bank of the Philippines enters metaverse via Ark of Dreams

Monday 18 April 2022 13:46 CET | News

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has partnered with Philippines-based blockchain startup Ark of Dreams to enter the metaverse, according to The Manila Times.

Until now, UnionBank introduced the following banking functionalities: (1) mobile banking through wireless application protocol-enabled cellphones; (2) launch a banking website; (3) use an online payment card through EON; (4) use a chat bot (‘Talk to Rafa’); (5) launch its stablecoin (PHX); (6) introduce mobile check deposit through its app UnionBank Online; (7) opened a fully digital bank branch in the country, The ARK; and most recently, (8) it went fully on the cloud.

Through this collaboration with Ark of Dreams, UnionBank is reportedly the first local bank to enter the Metaverse. Ark of Dreams is an NFT project meant to provide opportunities that will allow to uplift people's lives.


More: Link


