UKRSIBBANK, Dreams launch digital banking solution in Ukraine

Dreams’ next-generation financial wellbeing platform is now embedded into UKRSIBBANK’s mobile banking app, giving its 2 million customers across Ukraine access to a full range of additional functionalities from which they can set and achieve money-saving goals through automated saving features, in addition to nudges and hacks.
The integration will help UKRSIBBANK to revamp its digital banking offering with a more personalised and engaging user experience, which will drive customer satisfaction by boosting the financial wellbeing of its customers, and help to attract new audiences. The Dreams platform will also provide UKRSIBBANK with additional revenue streams and growth opportunities, by encouraging users to boost their personal savings and thus enabling the bank to significantly increase its savings under management.
According to a recent survey by Gradus, a market and sociological research company, 86% of Ukrainians have had a dream or a goal that they weren’t able to fulfil due to financial shortages.
