News

UKRSIBBANK announces partnership with financial wellbeing startup Dreams

Tuesday 24 November 2020 13:30 CET | News

Dreams has announced a strategic partnership with Ukrainian commercial bank UKRSIBBANK, a subsidiary of French international bank BNP Paribas Group.

This partnership follows the announcement earlier this year of Dreams’ first enterprise partnership with banking software provider Silverlake Symmetri, and the recent unveiling of a new department in Stockholm dedicated to the development of Dreams’ B2B partnerships. The announcement marks an expansion of the company’s business model as it consolidates its B2B offering and evolves its services as a provider of white label solutions for financial institutions.

Through the integration within UKRSIBBANK’s own digital tools of the Dreams Platform – which is rooted in scientific principles – customers can set and achieve money-saving goals through automated saving features, in addition to nudges and saving hacks. 

The Dreams Platform will be included as part of UKRSIBBANK’s digital banking offering for its 2 million+ customers, and is set to grant millions of potential consumers across Ukraine access to products which will help keep their finances on track and improve their financial lives. 


Keywords: UKRSIBBANK, partnership, financial wellbeing, Dreams, finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Sweden
